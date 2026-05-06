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Home Home FBI Raids Offices of Gov. Spanberger’s Close Ally

FBI Raids Offices of Gov. Spanberger’s Close Ally

By
M Dowling
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0
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Senate Pro Tempore L. Lucas

Bill Melugin of FOX News reports that FBI agents are on scene in Portsmouth, Virginia. The FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, a Democrat and close ally of Virginia Governor Spanberger. Federal law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection with a major corruption probe.

The FBI is serving multiple search warrants, approved by a federal judge, at her office and next door to a cannabis dispensary. Correspondent Alex Hogan reports that Lucas just showed up on the scene as the FBI searched her office.

They are carrying boxes out of the building.

Agents at the cannabis dispensary next door are pointing guns and arrested at least three people. Three or more locations are being considered today.

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