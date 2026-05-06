Iran and Washington in the Battle for the Strait of Hormuz

Earlier today, the IRGC Navy, holding more than 22,500 mariners hostage aboard over 1,550 commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, released a statement thanking “captains and shipowners in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman for complying with Iran’s Strait of Hormuz regulations.” The statement claimed the “aggressor’s threats” have been “neutralized” and that “new protocols” will ensure “safe, stable passage.”

They are standing by their fake borders.

On Tuesday, a CMA CGM container ship was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, injuring crew members and damaging the vessel, the French group said, as the U.S.-Iran conflict left traffic in the crucial oil and trade corridor at a standstill.

A French-owned container ship flying the Maltese flag has been struck by a missile attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The CMA CGM San Antonio, owned by French shipping group CMA CGM and manned by a Philippine crew, was hit on Tuesday during an overnight attack in Omani waters. Oman received and assisted those injured in the incident, with the evacuated crew members receiving medical care. The company has not disclosed how many crew members were injured.

Today, we are hearing early reports of a vessel hit by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz. Overnight, the IRGC hit a reconnaissance drone. Two other Iranian drones were launched at US ships and deflected.

🚨⚡️ The Pentagon: A major Iranian drone, missile, and boat attack targeting two US ships in the Strait of Hormuz was thwarted thanks to onboard security teams. pic.twitter.com/XLX5prhg2N — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) May 6, 2026

Iran’s Words and Actions Do Not Match Washington’s

On Wednesday, the IRGC demanded the following rules be met for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz:

Payment of tolls in Iranian Rials

Guarantees issued within the Iranian banking system

Countries that caused or contributed to damages during the war must pay reparations before obtaining a permit. Countries that sanctioned Iran or blocked its assets abroad are banned entirely

All documents must use the name “Persian Gulf.”

Non-compliance results in vessel seizure and a fine of 20% of cargo value.

All vessels must follow designated corridors and comply with the Iranian Armed Forces’ instructions.

Israeli-flagged vessels and any ship going to or from Israeli ports are banned.

On the surface at least, the IRGC has not changed its requirements for peace. President Trump has said he is frustrated because they say something quite different during negotiations.

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf is calling on proxies to create chaos.

He said, “Iranians abroad can be one of the biggest pillars in defeating the enemy and can force officials to utilize their capacities to help Iran.” He also said that the enemy is weakening Iran from within.

President Trump Issued New Warnings

Trump issues explosive Iran warning over Strait of Hormuz deal

Trump says if Iran accepts the reported agreement, the “Epic Fury” operation will end and the Strait of Hormuz will be fully reopened to global shipping, including Iranian access. But he warns: if Tehran refuses, “bombing will start,” and it will be on a “much higher level and intensity than before.”

“Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he concluded.

France and the UK are preparing a joint mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The French carrier Charles de Gaulle and its escort vessels transited the Suez Canal and are now moving through the Red Sea toward the Gulf of Aden. France and the U.K. are preparing a joint mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/Go01f0j0VV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 6, 2026

Araghchi Is Meeting with Xi, Who Allegedly Sees Iran as an Important Power in the Future

China and Russia love having Iran threatening the West, acting as a buffer. They will continue to support them.