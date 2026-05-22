Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Anti-Semitic Democrat Candidate Makes Big News About Prisons and Castrations

Anti-Semitic Democrat Candidate Makes Big News About Prisons and Castrations

By
M Dowling
-
2
28
She looks normal. Don’t be fooled.

Another perfect Democrat candidate for the Texas House, Maureen Galindo, a sex therapist, will turn Karnes ICE detention center into a prison for American Zionists if elected. She later qualified that statement, saying she wants billionaire Zionist Americans in prison.

The Story

According to the Texas Tribune, Galindo finished first in the Democratic primary for Texas’s 35th Congressional District. Now, she is in a runoff election against Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Garcia. She also wants to arrest ICE officers arrested for human trafficking.

“It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists,” Galindo wrote on Instagram in a carousel, accusing Garcia of being “paid by Zionist terrorism and trafficking.”

Uh, okay, that’s nuts.

The proposal is the latest in a line of antisemitic comments Galindo has made. Among her statements, she said that Jews run Hollywood and worship the “synagogue of Satan.

According to Axios, it’s the latest in a series of inflammatory comments by Galindo. Crazy Mo told Axios she would introduce legislation to have “all American candidates and elected officials who have ever taken Israeli money tried for treason.”

This is who the Democrats are now. It’s not just the leadership. These people are voting for this insanity.

After letting her run as a Democrat, Democrats are trying to distance themselves from her, and she’s very angry about it. She is now trying to disown her own words.

She’s angry with her DCCC pals.

She sounds like a child.

Previous articleObama Judge Dismisses Deportation of Democrat Hero and Wife-Beater Abrego
Next articleDemocrats Treat Tulsi’s Family Crisis as an Opportunity to Insult Her
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.