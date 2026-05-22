Anti-Semitic Democrat Candidate Makes Big News About Prisons and Castrations

Another perfect Democrat candidate for the Texas House, Maureen Galindo, a sex therapist, will turn Karnes ICE detention center into a prison for American Zionists if elected. She later qualified that statement, saying she wants billionaire Zionist Americans in prison.

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According to the Texas Tribune, Galindo finished first in the Democratic primary for Texas’s 35th Congressional District. Now, she is in a runoff election against Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Garcia. She also wants to arrest ICE officers arrested for human trafficking.

“It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists,” Galindo wrote on Instagram in a carousel, accusing Garcia of being “paid by Zionist terrorism and trafficking.”

Uh, okay, that’s nuts.

The proposal is the latest in a line of antisemitic comments Galindo has made. Among her statements, she said that Jews run Hollywood and worship the “synagogue of Satan.

According to Axios, it’s the latest in a series of inflammatory comments by Galindo. Crazy Mo told Axios she would introduce legislation to have “all American candidates and elected officials who have ever taken Israeli money tried for treason.”

This is who the Democrats are now. It’s not just the leadership. These people are voting for this insanity.

After letting her run as a Democrat, Democrats are trying to distance themselves from her, and she’s very angry about it. She is now trying to disown her own words.

She’s angry with her DCCC pals.

INSANE: Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo goes on an UNHINGED rant against the DCCC and the media saying that Democrats want her dead. “The ‘internment camp’ comment was made up by a journalist here who literally wants me dead. Who literally, I believe, wants me dead. The DCCC… pic.twitter.com/GnfgElEJSk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 21, 2026

She sounds like a child.