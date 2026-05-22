Obama Judge Dismisses Deportation of Democrat Hero and Wife-Beater Abrego

An Obama judge dismissed the case against criminal illegal alien Abrego Gracia as vindictive. Judge Crenshaw said while there is insufficient evidence of “actual vindictiveness,” he believes the Trump administration has failed to rebut the “presumption of vindictiveness,” which is all Crenshaw needs to dismiss these charges.

How do you prove a negative? How do you approve something that doesn’t exist?

“Instead of investigating the November 2022 traffic stop to identify who was responsible for the human smuggling, [U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd] Blanche started the investigation to implicate Abrego,” Crenshaw writes. “He did so to justify the Executive Branch’s decision to remove him to El Salvador.”

Sean Hecker, Abrego’s attorney, said that his client “is a victim of a politicized, vindictive White House and its lawyers at what used to be an independent Justice Department. We are so pleased that he is a free man. Justifiably so.”

In the very least, he beat his wife. Additionally, two immigration judges said he was MS-13. Unfortunately, the Democrat ACLU and people like Sen. Van Hollen can’t do enough to keep this creep in the country.

NBC News can’t say enough on his behalf.