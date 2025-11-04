Antifa: “All You Damn MAGA Freaks Will Follow Kirk to Hell”

When I went into New York City in 2017 during the initial stages of the Occupy Wall Street movement, the Occupiers with their purple hair and nose rings, some in Cuban revolutionary uniforms, had an electric billboard display set up. The board showed major cities in foreign countries in the West where the same type of occupation was going on with the numbers of people attending each one. The numbers increased in near-real time.

That’s when I realized that this was a global movement.

The Occupy Wall Street movement didn’t really catch on with large groups of people and they didn’t have any minorities in their movement. It was all white. The people behind the movement then proceeded to make it about race and drag in black people and as many Hispanics as they could.

The movement soon became Black Lives Matter. Antifa continued to grow at the same time. Both of these are admittedly anarcho-communist organizations driven by Marxist ideology. They hate law and order, police, capitalism, Jews, and America.

The radicals needed a trigger, something dramatic. They brilliantly turned George Floyd into a victim of police brutality and the lies which began with Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and others, grew.

The Violence Is Growing

We have seen a lot of violence since then and the movements have grown. We now have leftists murdering innocent Christians in a church and Charlie Kirk while talking with college kids.

Radicals eagerly torched Teslas and Tesla dealerships. It was pure insanity.

The US has Antifa terror cells attacking ICE facilities with the encouragement and support of democrat governors and mayors and the media. ICE agents’ vehicles are torched and some ICE agents have been physically assaulted and others shot. Politicians encourage it and the media lies about what happened.

There are massive amounts of money coming from the deep pockets of the red green alliance to groups like Antifa.

This appears to be an outgrowth of the global movement that began in earnest in the USA in 2017 and it looks coordinated. Anarchists have been saying for years that the United States must fall with Europe.

Their demonization of everyone on the right and their ability to label them fascists and make it stick has been key to making this work.

Controlled leftist media and politicians have demonized the right as enemies of democracy while turning a blind eye to real political violence from the far left. Those same people now shrug when extremists attack conservatives and law enforcement with bricks, knives, guns, or firebombs.

The Increase in Leftist Violence.

The left is becoming more violent. This is happening as Westerners reject “wokeism” and the Marxist power grip begins to crack under the Trump era.

In the UK and Germany, conservative voices are hunted under the guise of tolerance and anti-fascism. If they say something that offends, they are imprisoned.

The German AfD party, representing the right, has been greatly demonized. And now Antifa has taken to blowing up a German AfD politician’s car in a terrorist attack.

German news outlet DPA International reported that “left-wing platform Indymedia on Monday suggests the car was set on fire by members of the Antifa movement.

DPA International said Antifa left a note on Indymedia. It was signed with “Fiery greetings to the accused, imprisoned and underground Antifas.”

The post also included a direct threat: “All you damn MAGA freaks, you will follow Kirk to hell!”