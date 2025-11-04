Tommy Robinson Found Not Guilty of Terror Over a Pin Code

Tommy Robinson found not guilty of terror-related offense for failing to give police access to his phone. He didn’t give them his pin code.

The media keeps calling him far-right. However, they call everyone on the right, far-right, as they do here in the United States. He’s far-right and tried for terror over his pin code but the authorities aren’t far-left for charging him with terror over a pin code? Elon Musk paid for this defense.

He literally had to go on trial for a terror offense for not giving the police his pin code.

Robinson refused to give police his mobile phone pin code during a border stop.

The former leader of the English Defence League, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was stopped by police in July 2024 at the Channel Tunnel in southeast England while driving to Benidorm, Spain.

Robinson was detained under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which allows police to question anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

The Judge Criticized the Police

In his verdict on Tuesday, Judge Sam Goozee said police had detained Robinson based on his political beliefs rather than suspicions of a connection to terrorism. He ruled that the stop was unlawful.

“I cannot put out of my mind that it was actually what you stood for and your beliefs that acted as the principal reason for the stop,” Goozee told Robinson.

The judge also said the police had “no real recollection” of the questions they had asked Robinson during the 40-minute stop.

Following the ruling, Robinson thanked Elon Musk, who he said had covered his legal fees in the case.

“Why has it taken an American businessman to fight for our justice here and our fight against terrorism charges for journalists?” Robinson said outside the court.