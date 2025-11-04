Rep. Gill Files Articles of Impeachment Against Judge Boasberg

Rep. Brandon Gill has filed Articles of Impeachment against Judge Boasberg, who was responsible for the initial FISA warrant in the Russiagate case. He was also a key figure in many of the lawfare cases against President Trump. He served as a key figure in playing out of the worst political scandal in US history: the coup against a sitting president.
Representatives. Fine, Roy, Press, Boebert, Luna, Self, Stutzman, Crane, Ogles, Collins, and Biggs, co-sponsored.
“Judge Boasberg signed off on frivolous nondisclosure orders to conceal the fact that sitting US Senators were being surveilled. Not only was this action egregiously improper; it was a gross violation of the separation of powers. Judge Boasberg is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, is unfit for office, and should be impeached.”
Subpoenas were issued against more than 400 Republicans.
I just filed Articles of Impeachment against radical activist Judge James Boasberg.
Judge Boasberg abused his power by weaponizing the judiciary against critics of the Biden Administration. As part of the Arctic Frost Investigation, Judge Boasberg signed off on frivolous… pic.twitter.com/2d3Wxd37wk
— Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) November 4, 2025
Impeachment is NOT ENOUGH PUNISHMENT for this CORRUPT, LAWLESS CRIMINAL. HE MUST ROT IN PRISON FOR LIFE !!!
I just read that ‘Judge’ Boasberg was confirmed by a vote of 96-0 by the US Senate in 2011. Tells you what Republicans are good for, doesn’t it?
Boasberg is undoubtedly laughing at this, while waiting for his next case assignment. The odds of Boasberg being removed from the federal bench are about as good as the Roberts Supreme Court taking action to reign in the rogue, out-of-control federal judiciary.