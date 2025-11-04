Rep. Gill Files Articles of Impeachment Against Judge Boasberg

Rep. Brandon Gill has filed Articles of Impeachment against Judge Boasberg, who was responsible for the initial FISA warrant in the Russiagate case. He was also a key figure in many of the lawfare cases against President Trump. He served as a key figure in playing out of the worst political scandal in US history: the coup against a sitting president.

Representatives. Fine, Roy, Press, Boebert, Luna, Self, Stutzman, Crane, Ogles, Collins, and Biggs, co-sponsored.

“Judge Boasberg signed off on frivolous nondisclosure orders to conceal the fact that sitting US Senators were being surveilled. Not only was this action egregiously improper; it was a gross violation of the separation of powers. Judge Boasberg is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, is unfit for office, and should be impeached.”

Subpoenas were issued against more than 400 Republicans.