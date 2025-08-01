Democrats Terrorize a Reps Family with a Funeral Procession & Coffin

Unfortunately, the nastiest people have found a home in the Democrat Party. They have destroyed it. Take the geriatric protesters dressed in black marching with a coffin and an upside down US flag in a fake funeral procession to the home of Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil. They left the coffin propped up at his door.

There was an epitaph attached:

“Here lie the hopes of the most vulnerable killed by the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ signed into law by President Donald J. Trump and endorsed by lyin’ Bryan Steil. RIP democracy 1776-2025.”

Among those in attendance the past chairwoman of the Walworth County Democrat Party, according to Fox News.

“It’s disappointing that Democrat leadership and the radical left resort to these type of tactics,” the congressman said in an exclusive statement to Fox. “I remain committed to my work to get this country back on track and will not be deterred by their threats.”

The event was sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin Grassroots Network and the Working Families Party, a communist front group.

Democrats like this don’t care if they terrify a family. They have so little respect that they showed up at his home. These people are disgusting.