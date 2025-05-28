AOC Calls to Abolish ICE in Her Crime-Ridden Neighborhood

AOC, who has done nothing good for her constituents – but she is cute and cutesy – wants to completely abolish ICE. She is pro-criminal, and that is easily proven.

The NY Post reports that crime in her district has risen 70%, more than double the rest of the city and she “doesn’t care.”

Major crime rose by an eye-popping 70% in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx and Queens district since the ‘defund the police’ socialist lawmaker took office in 2019 — more than double the citywide increase of 30% over that same span, a Post analysis of NYPD data shows.

Major crime rose by an eye-popping 70% in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx and Queens district since the ‘defund the police’ socialist lawmaker took office in 2019 — more than double the citywide increase of 30% over that same span, a Post analysis of NYPD data shows.

The 115th Precinct, which also serves part of Roosevelt Avenue in addition to Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and north Corona, saw major offenses rise by 85%.

Neighbors are unhappy about the brothel and say “she doesn’t care.” The truth is she is too lacking in core values to take care of any problems.

@RepAOC, the leader of the Democrat party, is calling to abolish ICE entirely. She cares more for criminal illegal aliens than the safety of the American people. pic.twitter.com/5fgXvronrG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2025

Democrats voted to keep these illegal aliens on taxpayer funded healthcare meant for American citizens.https://t.co/tUp7BKRbh4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email