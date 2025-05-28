Jerry Nadler Does a Fun Bit for Clown World

By
M Dowling
-
0
45

Jerry might have eaten too many vegetables.

Rep. Jerry “the clown” Nadler is very worried about all the vegetables rotting in the ground in Chicago, New York, Dallas, Atlanta if we try to deport any of the new Democrats who came into the country illegally. Criminals, too, they pick vegetables here in Manhattan or is it pockets?

Nadler knows we need those vegetables, and being a racist, he wants people of color from poor countries here to pick them. It’s illegal to hire them, but we don’t need no stinking laws.

Another Fun Fact

California Democrats recently passed AB 930 which allows illegals to count ballots in California elections. The bill specifically says election officials can “appoint any individual to a recount board.” Instead of deporting illegals, they are giving them control of ballots.

They want foreigners controlling our policies, as they make citizenship meaningless.. What could go wrong?

Assemblyman Carl de Maio spoke in opposition to AB 930. Every real American should be outraged by what California is doing. They spend countless billions luring illegals into the state, give them free housing, healthcare, and other benefits. And now even want illegals handling American votes.

They are making us clown world USA.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments