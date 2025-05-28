Jerry Nadler Does a Fun Bit for Clown World

Rep. Jerry “the clown” Nadler is very worried about all the vegetables rotting in the ground in Chicago, New York, Dallas, Atlanta if we try to deport any of the new Democrats who came into the country illegally. Criminals, too, they pick vegetables here in Manhattan or is it pockets?

Nadler knows we need those vegetables, and being a racist, he wants people of color from poor countries here to pick them. It’s illegal to hire them, but we don’t need no stinking laws.

Yes, all the millions of illegals from 150+ countries spanning the globe are going to Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, etc. to work in the fields. What a tired, vapid. exhausted and stupid cliche. Just utter nonsense. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 12, 2024

Yeah, technology like this just somehow quits working unless we have…checks notes…millions of illegal, unskilled brown immigrants coming over our borders. pic.twitter.com/8spbwzVhhu — Kiki (@kikisknees) January 12, 2024

Another Fun Fact

California Democrats recently passed AB 930 which allows illegals to count ballots in California elections. The bill specifically says election officials can “appoint any individual to a recount board.” Instead of deporting illegals, they are giving them control of ballots.

They want foreigners controlling our policies, as they make citizenship meaningless.. What could go wrong?

Assemblyman Carl de Maio spoke in opposition to AB 930. Every real American should be outraged by what California is doing. They spend countless billions luring illegals into the state, give them free housing, healthcare, and other benefits. And now even want illegals handling American votes.

They are making us clown world USA.

BREAKING: CA Democrats just passed AB 930 to allow illegal immigrants to COUNT BALLOTS in our elections! And will require counting of ballots received SEVEN days after the election! Spread the word and help me defeat AB 930! https://t.co/YDeGOarvur — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) May 23, 2025

