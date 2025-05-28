Bogada Jill Was Running the Country with a Shadowy COS?

David Hogg, the almost-fired Vice Chair of the DNC, was caught in a Project Veritas sting. And it’s a doozy. Hogg said that Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff had an enormous amount of power.

Anthony Bernal is one of the Autopen Presidents if Hogg is correct. He is described as “shadowy” and “scary” which made him a great person for the job. That makes so much sense and it came out last year in an Axios report. It might not be accurate since news outlets are corrupt, but this is interesting.

BREAKING: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg admits in undercover footage that Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff was operating the Biden White House.

pic.twitter.com/D4YPicRA7D — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2025

Last July, Axios reported that a Quadrumvirate was basically running the country. Jill’s advisors were Joe’s advisors which put Jill in the driver’s seat. It explains why Hunter was running around like a senior advisor.

Jill’s advisors were allegedly running the show, along with Jill? Not Barack?

They particularly focus on Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, the first lady’s top adviser Anthony Bernal, and longtime aide Ashley Williams, who joined the deputy chief of staff’s office when Tomasini ascended to the role earlier this year.

…

One former Biden aide told Axios: “Annie, Ashley and Anthony create a protective bubble around POTUS. He’s staffed so closely that he’s lost all independence. POTUS relies on staff to nudge him with reminders of who he’s meeting, including former staffers and advisers who Biden should easily remember without a reminder from Annie.”

One aide told a leftist Jewish woman’s group that Jill is part of a three-person brain trust, so they needn’t worry about Joe.

A campaign official allegedly assured donors that the administration has a “brain trust” of three other people they want “running the country” – including First Lady Jill Biden.

Campaign spokesperson Laura Brounstein was talking in a private call via Zoom to members of the grassroots group Jewish Women for Joe and other donors from the Jewish community. They’re not afraid Dementia Joe would seriously damage the country further. They had unelected morons running it all.

It’s okay; Jill was apparently running the country with her EdD degree to back her up.

BTW –

Jill Biden says… It’s TACO TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/xvyv3nhzrb — Charles R. Smith (@softwarnet) January 10, 2023

Let’s see if Rep. Comer comes up with anything.

(Rep) Comer is swinging the hammer of justice When you sign a legal Document, it has to be signed personally, it cannot be signed by Autopen This scandal is way bigger than Watergate People must go to prison, this is Treason All the pardons must be rendered null and void pic.twitter.com/lZVrLRpugO — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) May 28, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email