AOC Has to Pay $3000 More for Her Ethical & Financial Lapse

Rep. AOC, aka Sandy Cortez, has to pay another $3,000 for an ethical and financial lapse. over her Mets Gala dress. You remember this one:

Ironically, she doesn’t pay her bills or taxes and has ethical issues.

A congressional watchdog hit “Squad” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez with a hefty fine years after she left Met Gala viewers shocked by her ostentatious gown that called for levying new taxes on the wealthiest Americans, all the ones who were at the party.

AOC got a lot of attention, and now she has more attention.

The Investigation

An investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee has ordered the New York Democrat to pay $3,000 for breaching the House “Gift” rule by not paying full-market value for the dress and accepting a free ticket to the glitzy affair for her fiancé, Riley Roberts.

Tickets to the annual event run as much as $30,000, the AP has reported. It’s unclear if AOC paid for her own ticket.

She didn’t comply fully and didn’t make some of the payments until after the Ethics Committee opened its investigation. The probe found investigators wrote that AOC staff members were “overly reliant” on Brother Vellies to help determine whether the dress would comply with lawmakers’ “gift” rule, pointing to a contradictory incentive for the designer to profit by helping the Democrat show off their work.

However, delays in paying Brother Vellies were not “intentional,” the report notes, placing blame on a campaign staffer who did not communicate about payments in a timely fashion.

“I just never, ever, ever would have allowed that to happen, knowing what I have learned,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time, Fox News reported. “But I wasn’t privy to the invoices, wasn’t privy to the ones that had been sent.”

No further sanctions will be placed on AOC as long as she donates the $250 cost of her Met Gala meal to the Costume Institute and pays Brother Vellies an additional $2,733.28 for the full-market value of the dress and other accessories she received for her appearance.

In the past, she hasn’t paid taxes. Now, she is one of the rich. She is getting rich in Congress. It’s a mystery how this happens.