The Corruption of the Federal Reserve Seen in Refurbishings

When we talk about corruption in government, we should talk about the extravagant spending on marble and rooftop terraces by the Federal Reserve for a building remodel while we are $37 trillion in debt.

If that isn’t corruption, what is? Jerome Powell can make all the faces he wants when he meets with Donald Trump, but it doesn’t change the fact that he should have watched the expenditures and passed on the marble, the private bathrooms and elevators, terraces, and so on, as he testified he did before Congress. Apparently, four or five years ago, they spent six billion dollars on refurbishing another building they are responsible for.

They know Americans are struggling, and they don’t care. We don’t doubt a lot of it was necessary and worthwhile but we didn’t need the six to eight billion dollars overrun for lavish retreats.

Their website was a tad dishonest, not mentioning costs or the glorious addons. Why do we even have a Federal bank with so much power?