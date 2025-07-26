Biden Judge Throws Out Case Against Illinois’s Sanctuary City

President Trump sued illinois challenging the sanctuary policies of the state and specifically the city of Chicago. On Friday, a Biden appointed judge tossed the case. She cited the 10th Amendment as the reason for the ruling.

Most lawyers who are reasonable would say this is a stretch. Border control and enforcement of immigration laws are the unquestionably the responsibility of the federal government, which Democrats have agreed with over the years when it suits them.

U.S. District Judge Lindsay Jenkins concluded that the lawsuit — the first filed by the administration this year trying to upend so-called “sanctuary policies” in states and cities — was an “end-run around the Tenth Amendment,” which protects states from federal government overreach.

According to Cornell Law School, the Xth Amendment says:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

It sound pretty clear. The federal government holds this right.

Jenkins claimed it would encroach on autonomy guaranteed to states under the Constitution.

In a 64-page ruling Friday, the Biden-appointed judge said federal laws “permit” states to cooperate with the federal government on immigration enforcement, but do not require it. Therefore, states can’t be forced to partner with federal efforts, she said, citing a series of Supreme Court rulings that block the federal government from “commandeering” state or local officials to perform federal duties.

These Democrat judges are as corrupt as hell. They won’t follow the Constitution.