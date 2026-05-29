AOC Panders to an Audience of Patriarchal Dictators Wearing a Hijab

Communist New York Representative Alexandria O-Cortez spoke at an Eid al-Adha event with no one listening to her. Communist Islamist mayor Zohran Mamdani and all the men, who were the entire audience, ignored AOC as she stood with a hijab on, talking.

All that pandering and they didn’t listen. By the way, wasn’t she appropriating a culture?

People online mocked her hypocrisy for her willingness to wear the headscarf after years of constantly warning that the United States is becoming a patriarchal dictatorship that oppresses women. You can see why they would, right?

AOC is a weirdo who wants to be president of the United States while supporting communism.