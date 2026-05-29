Nancy Pelosi Endorses A Radical Anti-Police Candidate to Replace Her

The race for the San Francisco seat being vacated by Nancy Pelosi shows strange Scott Weiner in the lead. That has prompted Pelosi to weigh in on who should replace her. She endorsed someone far worse, Connie Chan, an anti-American, anti-police candidate. Mrs. Pelosi said they need more women running things. Supporting someone because she’s a woman is absurd. However, Chan also supports communist ideology, which Pelosi would like.

“I’m proud to endorse Connie Chan, and I ask you to join me in electing her to Congress,” Pelosi said.

The endorsement quickly sparked a war of words over San Francisco’s future—exposing simmering anger from moderates, housing activists, tech leaders, and even far-left progressives who view Pelosi as the embodiment of the city’s political establishment.

“WTF. Pelosi endorsed Connie Chan, a progressive supervisor in SF who opposed the Chesa Boudin recall, blocked every form of housing, and voted against streamlining permits and cutting red tape,” wrote Sheel Mohnot on X.

Connie Chan, immigrant from Hong Kong, current member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and a candidate for congress to succeed Nancy Pelosi, is asked about her run for office. She begins her answer by making fun of Americans. pic.twitter.com/NhrxntShsx — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) March 15, 2026

Last year I asked Connie Chan to resign for her role in making San Francisco unsafe for Asian Americans This year she somehow got the endorsement from Pelosi Make it make sense. You can’t. pic.twitter.com/y8bgnf6Yl3 https://t.co/V5NpttZ8B7 — Garry Tan (@garrytan) May 19, 2026

She makes Weiner look good.

San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan got Community Noted in real life by a resident: pic.twitter.com/tzkCvsVT7C — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2024