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Home Home Nancy Pelosi Endorses A Radical Anti-Police Candidate to Replace Her

Nancy Pelosi Endorses A Radical Anti-Police Candidate to Replace Her

By
M Dowling
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2
24

The race for the San Francisco seat being vacated by Nancy Pelosi shows strange Scott Weiner in the lead. That has prompted Pelosi to weigh in on who should replace her. She endorsed someone far worse, Connie Chan, an anti-American, anti-police candidate. Mrs. Pelosi said they need more women running things. Supporting someone because she’s a woman is absurd. However, Chan also supports communist ideology, which Pelosi would like.

“I’m proud to endorse Connie Chan, and I ask you to join me in electing her to Congress,” Pelosi said.

The endorsement quickly sparked a war of words over San Francisco’s future—exposing simmering anger from moderates, housing activists, tech leaders, and even far-left progressives who view Pelosi as the embodiment of the city’s political establishment.

“WTF. Pelosi endorsed Connie Chan, a progressive supervisor in SF who opposed the Chesa Boudin recall, blocked every form of housing, and voted against streamlining permits and cutting red tape,” wrote Sheel Mohnot on X.

She makes Weiner look good.

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