President Trump Tightens the Sanctions on Cuba

The administration is tightening the economic sanctions to get Cuba to cooperate. According to Axios, the Trump administration is bracing for the potential collapse of Cuba’s communist government as early as summer. President Trump has a military response planned in case the island descends into chaos, U.S. officials tell Axios.

President Trump hasn’t authorized an invasion. He prefers a peaceful transition to a free Cuba. So, the administration will keep pushing economic sanctions to strangle the regime in Havana in a slow-motion constriction.

“The best way to describe it is ‘accelerationism,’” one senior administration official said, referring to the philosophy of hastening societal collapse.

“But we don’t want to kill off the regime just yet. There’s a method to this. It’s in stages.”

This methodical squeezing of Cuba’s communist regime is also designed to buy time for Trump—who’s now engrossed in peace talks with Iran—to eventually focus on Cuba and decide how to bring about change there, Axios reports.

They Will Bring Raul Castro to the USA

Additionally, the Justice Department intends to bring the 92-year-old communist to face charges in Florida. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “For Mr. Castro, like anybody that’s indicted outside this country, which we do all the time, the goal of the indictment isn’t just the paper it’s printed on; it’s to bring the person charged into this country in a court of law and have them face justice.

“And how we do that, I mean, Maduro is an extreme example that happened on January 1st, but how we do that normally is extradition. It’s working with our international partners. And so, I said this the day of the indictment when we unsealed the indictment, but we didn’t do this for a show indictment. We did this because we really need Castro here to face charges. He was indicted again by a grand jury in Miami, and that’s where he should be tried, and we’re going to do everything we can to get him here.”

It’s unfortunate that they can’t resurrect Fidel so he could face justice.