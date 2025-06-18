AOC Promotes Antisemitic Socialist in NY’s Race to the Bottom

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the socialist [communist] candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, a radical antisemite. She was enthusiastically promoting him over the weekend as Israel fights with a terrorist nation for their existence.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still ahead in the polls for the New York City mayoral election, but a new Marist survey showed his lead in the race is shrinking.

Cuomo was ranked as the first choice by 38% of New Yorkers, while Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani is at 27% – putting him 11% behind Cuomo. A Marist poll from May found that Cuomo previously had a 19% lead over Mamdani.

Marist polls are notoriously inaccurate.

Cuomo is a terrible candidate. He was dictatorial during the pandemic, sentenced the elderly to die in nursing homes – COVID incubators – when he had the Javits Center and the hospital ship left empty. Then he covered it up. He is also accused of sexually harassing women in his employ. However, the communist antisemite is worse.

This is what New York has to offer. Eric Adams would be the best of the candidates since he’s a lesser criminal and he’s not a communist, but he opposed open borders, turning off Democrats. That was his downfall.

Latino support for Mamdani has doubled, while Cuomo is losing ground with the same group, according to the poll. Cuomo is still ahead of Mamdani in every borough except Brooklyn, where Mamdani has more support.

One should wonder about Latino support as Latinos pour in from communist nations. What is their ideological background?

While the race appears to be a two-man sprint just days before the primary election on June 24, there are still votes on the table that could make a difference. The Marist poll found 11% of voters are still undecided.

AOC was out promoting antisemitism this weekend, even as Israel was getting shelled by Iran. She is shameless. Here she was endorsing a socialist candidate for NYC mayor. Then she said, “Free Palestine.” Which for AOC means, “Destroy Israel.” She’s pure evil. pic.twitter.com/iyv02GpXrw — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 16, 2025

