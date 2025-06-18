Mark Levin Screams for War

Mark Levin doesn’t think much of people who don’t want a dangerous war we can’t afford. In the clip below, Mark Levin makes some good points but I wouldn’t do anything based on him.

It is true that Iran could go after the US after they destroy Israel if they are indeed building the bomb to do so, but do we know for certain that is what they are doing? Before the Iraq war, we heard Saddam Hussein carry on about his weapons of mass destruction and he had none. Then we were in a war for seven years, and we spent a lot of money and capital on it. Now, Iraq is in the pocket of Iran and they hate us. The same goes for Afghanistan.

We are bad at regime changes.

Levin is obnoxious because he acts like there is no risk of World War III. I don’t think China and Russia want that, but who knows.

When Levin bashes people who disagree with him about going into another war, and claims we are not MAGA, he only alienates people and divides the movement. I think for myself and I hope everyone who puts America First does. He’s doing what the left does, and that is demanding we all speak with one mind.

Even if we destroy Iran, do people realize how many nations hate us? Are we going to destroy all of them? Given all that, I don’t know what the right thing to do is, but I do oppose more wars personally. Whatever Trump does, I will support him. I’m loyal to the death. He has a very impossible situation to deal with, and he wants a permanent solution. It’s understandable.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email