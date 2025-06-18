Zero Illegal Aliens Released Into the US in May

In May of last year, 62,000 people here illegally were released into the country. This May, it was no one. That’s amazing and Democrats tried to tell us it couldn’t be done. We were lied to nonstop.

The CBP website thanked President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their leadership and for helping to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. more effectively.

We let in the equivalent of the entire population of Nicaragua:

Trump is keeping his immigration promises. During his first days of his second term, Trump declared a national emergency at the border and a migrant “invasion,” following millions of border encounters under Joe Biden.

Additionally, Trump has increased military presence on the border, ended the CBP One app, which allowed migrants to schedule appointments to present themselves at ports of entry, and imposed entry restrictions, leading to a historic month for immigration enforcement.

He has used the One app to enable illegals to self-deport. Some are. Reports say as many as a million have.

In May, Border Patrol agents encountered 8,725 illegal immigrants crossing the southwest border. That is a 93% decrease from May 2024, when agents encountered 117,905 people, according to a CBP press release.

In this clip, Karen Bass couldn’t be more wrong. They will find Americans but they will have to pay them better. Employers want cheap labor, serf labor, at all costs.


Frank S
Frank S
54 seconds ago

Trump was right. We didn’t need a new law. We needed a new president. The president’s name….Donald John Trump.

