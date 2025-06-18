Zero Illegal Aliens Released Into the US in May

In May of last year, 62,000 people here illegally were released into the country. This May, it was no one. That’s amazing and Democrats tried to tell us it couldn’t be done. We were lied to nonstop.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) released ZERO illegal immigrants into the U.S. in the month of May. Bill Melugin: “Border Patrol says they did not release a single illegal immigrant into the U.S. during the month of May. Not even one. That number is especially stunning when you… pic.twitter.com/UxNi64xr9E — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 17, 2025

The CBP website thanked President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their leadership and for helping to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. more effectively.

We let in the equivalent of the entire population of Nicaragua:

“Since January 2021 Joe Biden has let in over 9 million migrants, that’s more that the whole country of Nicaragua..

He let in all of Nicaragua” Joe Biden owns the border crisis.

So does @RubenGallego Thanks @EricAbbenante for the clip pic.twitter.com/bnKpupxlo4 — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) June 8, 2024

Trump is keeping his immigration promises. During his first days of his second term, Trump declared a national emergency at the border and a migrant “invasion,” following millions of border encounters under Joe Biden.

Additionally, Trump has increased military presence on the border, ended the CBP One app, which allowed migrants to schedule appointments to present themselves at ports of entry, and imposed entry restrictions, leading to a historic month for immigration enforcement.

He has used the One app to enable illegals to self-deport. Some are. Reports say as many as a million have.

In May, Border Patrol agents encountered 8,725 illegal immigrants crossing the southwest border. That is a 93% decrease from May 2024, when agents encountered 117,905 people, according to a CBP press release.

In this clip, Karen Bass couldn’t be more wrong. They will find Americans but they will have to pay them better. Employers want cheap labor, serf labor, at all costs.

Legal or illegal immigrant labor? Employing illegals is against the law because it is inherently exploitative and hurts American citizens and legal immigrants. https://t.co/ytd1Z7w9yC — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 17, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email