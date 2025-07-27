AOC Threatens Republicans Who Don’t Abide by Her Ideals

By
M Dowling
-
2
59

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, AOC, has been vocal about the consequences she says will arise from not following her political policies. She threatened Republicans who don’t align with her communist ways and promises there will be “consequences.” The suggestion of course is that there will be political violence if they don’t comply.

Ocasio-Cortez has been described as far-left, progressive, and communistic.  She supports worker cooperatives, Medicare for All, tuition-free public colleges, a federal jobs guarantee, a Green New Deal, the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), open borders, the abolition of most planes and fossil fuels, wealth redistribution, abortion to the moment of birth, and mutilations of children by calling it gender-affirming care.

Like all of today’s Democrats, AOC put illegal aliens first over all Americans. She lies and calls them law-abiding and even calls America “their country.”

Sandy Cortez sounds like Evita Peron. She’s also eating too much.

Terrorist supporter AOC:

Rod Martin
Rod Martin
56 minutes ago

I like that, great way to end.
If she didn’t eat so much the starving masses would have food

kat
kat
1 hour ago

That’s all they have. Threats and violence. And they wonder why their numbers have tanked.

