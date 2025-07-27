President Trump Intervenes in the Threat of War Between Thailand and Cambodia

President Trump announced while in Scotland, that he is trying to stop another war. This time, it’s between Cambodia and Thailand.

Trump is speaking to the heads of state of both countries. He hopes to use tariff deals to obtain a ceasefire. It worked with Pakistan and India.

He said:

Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily.

The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.

Cambodia had called for an “immediate” ceasefire with Thailand, after days of cross-border fighting between the two South East Asian neighbors.

Cambodia’s ambassador to the UN, Chhea Keo, said his country asked for a truce “unconditionally”, adding that Phnom Penh also wanted a “peaceful solution of the dispute”.

Malaysia is also calling for a ceasefire.

Thirteen have been killed so far, but it is a very dangerous situation with the risk of it breaking out into an unstoppable war.

Times of India: What led to clashes?