AOC’s Campaign Spent $19K on Her Psychiatrist Who Uses Horse Tranquilizers

Yo, Dawg, I’m trrippin.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spent nearly $19,000 in campaign cash last year on a shrink who specializes in controversial ketamine therapy.

The communist lawmaker hired Boston-based Dr. Brian Boyle, Stella’s chief psychiatric officer. Stella is a chain of mental health clinics focusing on “novel” therapies popular with Hollywood and Wall Street.

The expenses were marked as “leadership training and consulting.” Boyle calls himself an “interventional psychiatrist.” He specializes in unorthodox methods for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and anxiety. He was trained at woke Harvard. He’s considered a “leading authority” on ketamine. That is the controversial horse tranquilizer given to “Friends” star Matthew Perry before his tragic death.

Boyle, a Harvard-trained doctor, calls himself an “interventional psychiatrist” and specializes in unorthodox methods for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

“I just saw the incredible power of what these treatments could do,” Boyle said during a podcast appearance last year about getting into the mind-blowing biz. “It’s a ton of fun helping patients get better.”

I still remember how we couldn’t use ivermectin to treat COVID. We were demeaned for wanting to because it’s a horse paste.