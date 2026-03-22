State Department Issues a Worldwide Caution

In a rare Sunday worldwide alert, the State Department advises Americans to exercise caution and be conscious of their surroundings.

March 22, 2026 – The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution.

Location: Worldwide

Event: The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.

Enroll at step.state.gov to receive the latest security alerts and follow the “U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” channel on WhatsApp(opens in a new tab) or @TravelGov on X. When planning travel, carefully read the Travel Advisory and detailed information for your destination, and any recent alerts at travel.state.gov/destination.

President Trump just gave an ultimatum to Iran to stop blocking the Strait of Hormuz or the US, and Israel will blow up their power plants, starting with the largest.