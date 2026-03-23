Blumental Slanders ICE Agents After Refusing to Fund DHS As Enemies Threaten Americans

During a Senate hearing, Blumenthal claimed misconduct by ICE agents, calling the agents “lawless and reckless.” Blumenthal is the senator from Connecticut who has pushed his stolen valor claims throughout his career.

His comments drew attention to a memo issued in May 2025, which he claimed instructed ICE agents to enter homes without judicial warrants. That wasn’t exactly true, but you won’t hear it in the media.

Opponents quickly condemned his assertions about the slander against the ICE agents. A viral tweet stirred outrage:

The media claims it’s all understandable, and the agents have been lawless. They use the words of so-called witnesses who were part of the communist and anarchist mobs.

Democrats have made it impossible to pay for the TSA because they have to secure the interior with serious threats coming from terrorists and enemies. Democrats don’t care about Americans. They lie instead and blame the administration for their inexplicable behavior. The media will back them.

Again today Republicans blocked our measure to pay TSA workers. As we work toward basic ICE reforms, Republicans should stop playing games with these paychecks. pic.twitter.com/RhpsBho9Un — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 21, 2026

Democrats deliberately made the requirements to end the partial government shutdown absurd and then went out and lied about what they demanded. Basically, the demand is that the administration stop arresting and deporting criminals and all illegal aliens.

The agents aren’t going to brutalize anyone. They are only there to reduce the TSA’s workload.