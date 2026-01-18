Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home “Appalling” GROK AI Videos the EU Bans

“Appalling” GROK AI Videos the EU Bans

By
M Dowling
-
0
17

The following GROK video must be an example of what horrified the EU. Elon Musk has agreed to their demand to ban AI videos with GROK. The EU finds it appalling.

This one is great, and he only used simple commands:

Here is another appalling video.

Go to his feed to see Keir Starmer crawling around as a grub. That might be what really worries them. Shocking, I tell you.

Previous articleSwalwell’s Campaign Rests on Taking Away ICE Agent’s Driver’s Licenses
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x