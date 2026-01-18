This Is What I Voted For: PBS Biased News Hour Is Gone

The biased PBS NewsHour is signing off for good. It couldn’t survive without government funding. There are reasons for that. It was not news but rather opinion masquerading as news.

News that can’t survive without checks from the government doesn’t deserve to survive. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 10, 2026

The NewsHour’s final episode appeared on Sunday, January 11. Check out the “tough” but “fair” journalism viewers will be missing:

“….demonstrators in hundreds of cities and towns took to the streets in a mass protest dubbed the ICE out for Good Weekend of Action. Some protesters say ICE is overstepping its legal power and jeopardizing public safety. For others, the threat to democracy is just as urgent.”

The PBS anchor said ICE agents are seen as a “threat to democracy,” and the anchor never asked her to back it up. He interviewed a radical woman who said protesters are only reacting to an “atrocity”. She was never questioned as she declared protests are merely aimed at protecting neighbors, while suggesting all the violence comes from ICE.

Watch:



They can continue their NewsHouse but not with government money. Unfortunately for them, their viewership and donors can’t support their existence.

Additionally, Republican lawmakers accused PBS NewsHour of left-wing bias and “woke” programming at hearings.

Indeed, the left-wing fact checkers like Media Bias Fact Check find them “slightly” left-biased. The fact checker must have missed the nonstop anti-Trump news. By the way, all fact checkers are left-wing which puts half the country at a disadvantage.

The Record Daily.com noted it airs partisan reporting without labeling it as such.

[It] unfairly favors far-left Democratic candidates while avoiding ideological labels that would identify their political positions. Critics argue that while the program appears to be balanced, it primarily features left-leaning perspectives. The candidates (McMorrow, Rakov, and Abughazaleh) used strong anti-Trump rhetoric, calling him “authoritarian” and “chaotic.”

MRC calls their programming “woke.” They found a 4.2-1 unfair balance of liberal to conservative guests.