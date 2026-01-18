Swalwell’s Campaign Rests on Taking Away ICE Agent’s Driver’s Licenses

California Gubernatorial Candidate and Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, FangFang’s boyfriend, on Saturday tried to sell himself by calling ICE agents “assholes.” They are men who would sacrifice their lives for jerks like him.

He was campaigning in Los Angeles when he made his profane remarks.

I wonder if China is funding his campaign.

FangFang’s pal said he was going to take away ICE’s driver’s licenses. He’s going to arrest and prosecute them for trying to get criminal aliens out of the country. Swalwell is so stupid, and yet people will vote for him.

During a summit hosted by the far-Left Empowerment Congress in Los Angeles, Swalwell told the crowd, “They’re going to lose their immunity. They’re not going to be able to drive. I will take your driver’s license.”

“Good luck walking to work, assholes,” he added before framing ICE as kidnappers and murderers.

“Also, I will direct law enforcement to use every power to prosecute them for battery, false imprisonment, and murder.”