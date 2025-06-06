Appeals Court: President Trump Can Keep the AP Out of the Oval Office

In a 2-1 ruling, an Appeals Court found that President Trump can keep the Associated Press out of the Oval Office.

The AP could call the Gulf, the Gulf of Mexico and they could get into the Oval Office and on Air Force One again.

Who needs them? All they do is use the information to insult President Trump. They are very biased.

The Court found it is not a First Amendment issue. “The White House is likely to succeed on the merits because these restricted presidential spaces are not First Amendment fora opened for private speech and discussion. The White House therefore retains discretion to determine, including on the the basis of viewpoint, which journalists will be admitted. Moreover, without a stay, the government will suffer irreparable harm because the injunction impinges on the President’s independence and control over his private workplaces,” the ruling states.

JUST IN: A federal appeals court has agreed to let Trump ban the AP from the Oval Office again, a 2-1 ruling that blocked a lower (Trump-appointed) judge’s ruling that the content-based ban violated the constitution. pic.twitter.com/LORh9BEcWq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 6, 2025

