Dem Hero Abrego Helped Kill a Gang Member’s Mother

By
M Dowling
-
0
6

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia feared for his life from the 18th Street Gang because he participated in the murder of an 18th Street gang members’ mother. He is also accused of trafficking thousands of people, including children, and we know what they mostly want children for, transported MS-13 gang members, abused women under his control, and solicited child porn.

Jerry Dunleavy found the document, but the NY Times made sure not to post these details. They only posted the most innocuous of the documents.

And judges allowed him to stay? Democrats fought to get him back. Judge Boasberg felt this loser needed more due process?

He’s the scum of the earth.

Listen to AG Bondi:


