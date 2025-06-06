Dem Hero Abrego Helped Kill a Gang Member’s Mother

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia feared for his life from the 18th Street Gang because he participated in the murder of an 18th Street gang members’ mother. He is also accused of trafficking thousands of people, including children, and we know what they mostly want children for, transported MS-13 gang members, abused women under his control, and solicited child porn.

Jerry Dunleavy found the document, but the NY Times made sure not to post these details. They only posted the most innocuous of the documents.

And judges allowed him to stay? Democrats fought to get him back. Judge Boasberg felt this loser needed more due process?

He’s the scum of the earth.

Wowww. The DOJ says the reason why Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was in fear for his life in El Salvador because of potential retribution from the 18th Street gang was that ***Garcia participated in the murder of a rival 18th Street gang member’s mother***. https://t.co/a1wQPPlC7A pic.twitter.com/QdsRnu7Twt — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) June 6, 2025

Listen to AG Bondi:

Abrego Garcia was involved in an international smuggling ring which trafficked and abused women and children, narcotics and firearms. Here is a clip from the press conference with Pam Bondi. The Grand Jury also found he made at least 100 trips smuggling women and children… pic.twitter.com/oY6aJT7K5t — Bliss (@TheDonallegedly) June 6, 2025

