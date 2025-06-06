Supreme Court Says Discrimination Is Illegal Against Straight White People

The Supreme Court ruled that you can’t discriminate against straight white people. That’s where we are now in Democrat America where Democrats worry endlessly about keeping our democracy. Even the worst Justice in history, Ketanje Brown found with the other eight Justices who ruled discrimination against a straight white woman is illegal – as the Constitution says.

Ketanje found for the straight white woman even though she doesn’t know what a woman is.

Title VII stated: workplace discrimination based on race, religion, ethnicity, sex, or sexual orientation is illegal.

In a unanimous Thursday decision, the High Court reviewed a lawsuit from Ohio woman Marlean Ames, who claims to be the victim of reverse discrimination.

Her employer, the state’s Department of Youth Services, allegedly denied her a promotion because she isn’t a lesbian, instead hiring a gay woman for a position she sought. Miss Ames was then demoted from the job she already had. The employer filled the spot with a gay man.

The Court only decided the issue of whether white non-LGBT have the same Constitutional rights as everyone else. She still has to prove reverse discrimination.

A federal district court previously ruled against Ames, saying citizens filing reverse discrimination complaints must clear a higher bar than those with allegations of normal discrimination. Remarkably the finding itself is discriminatory. We need to do a better job in our schools and in hiring judges – some are Dummkopfs.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email