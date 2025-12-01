Argentina Calls for the Immediate Arrest of Nicolas Maduro

Vincent Maduro said he will not step down and has sworn that he will die before he will. He said he is going to fight American imperialism.

One of the reasons he can’t step down is the Cuban revolutionaries embedded in his army would probably kill him if he did.

American intelligence sources told Axios last week that Nicolás Maduro refuses to relinquish control primarily because he believes Cuban intelligence operatives embedded with his regime would have him killed the moment he attempts to step down or flee.

CNN reports this morning that Maduro agreed to step down but only if he could have 18 months to do it. Some reports say he wanted two to three years.

That, of course, was rejected. Many believe he’s counting on the United States just trying to intimidate him into leaving, but won’t invade.

Argentina requested the immediate arrest of Vincent Maduro.

Chris Van Hollen is very worried about dictator Maduro.

The NY Times Report That Ws 100% Wrong

According to the New York Times, Donald Trump offered to talk with Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan dictator welcomed the conversation.

The New York Times reported late Saturday that the conversation took and went relatively well. Their sources claimed that Maduro and Trump agreed to keep the lines of communication open and even spoke of a visit by the Venezuelan dictator to the US in the near future:

President Trump spoke by phone last week with Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan leader, and discussed a possible meeting between them, multiple people with knowledge of the matter said, even as the United States continues to threaten military action against Venezuela.

The conversation took place late in the week, two of the people said. It included a discussion about a possible meeting between the two men in the United States, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. There are no plans at the moment for such a meeting, one of the people said.

The phone call, which included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, came days before a State Department designation of Mr. Maduro as the leader of what the administration considers a foreign terrorist organization, the Cartel de los Soles, came into effect.

