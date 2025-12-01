As Britain Falls, So Goes the USA

“From each according to his ability, to each according to his need,” a slogan Karl Marx made famous, promotes total wealth redistribution in Marx’s interpretation. It eliminates the idea of freedom and responsibility. Unfortunately, that is one of the ideologies taking Britain down, along with the Islamist theocracy. It is the same problem here in the USA.

The following is an important discussion with Douglas Murray about the fall of Britain. Their situation compares to the US. After Piers Morgan blathered to Tucker that Britain is just great, it’s a good time to hear the other side.

The Decline

Douglas Murray said Britain is in decline due to mass immigration of people who will never assimilate. They have had a completely porous border for years, and still do. When the conservatives were in, they promised to push back immigration and actually increased it. Trump closed the Biden border but Britain’s completely open border is still open.

He also talked about the economic degradation of the country. Tens of thousands of multi-millionaires have been chased out. Britain is under a rule like Mamdani’s.

The economic burdens and cultural malaise is dramatic, and will never get better.

In one year, they had a net immigration of one million in a country of 65 million. They will always be a total burden on the welfare state. You can have open borders or a welfare state but not both.

The church, NGOs, schools are telling the immigrants how terrible the country they have immigrated to is terrible. There will be no assimilation.