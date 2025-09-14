Armed Queers Is the Group That Deleted Its Account After Mr. Kirk’s Murder

The group that deleted its Instagram account the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated was the Utah-based trans militia, Armed Queers Salt lake City. They train individuals to use weapons to defend trans rights, as Right Angle News Network reports.

Investigators are probing groups like Armed Queers for Palestine and the online gaming community Steam to determine if any of these leftist groups had advance knowledge of the murder or after the fact. There are many suspicious posts online that demand prosecution.

Andy Ngo just researched Tyler Robinson’s roommate’s history and he was active on Steam.

In an interview with Voyage Utah last year, a representative for Armed Queers SLC said in response to a question about risk-taking, “Our commitment to something much bigger than ourselves, to people’s struggles against racism, transphobia, and capitalism, means much more to us than any risk.”

Law enforcement has said from the beginning that Robinson might have been radicalized by extreme group(s).

Legal Insurrection and College Fix reported about this group in 2023.

BREAKING – A Utah-based trans militia group, Armed Queers Salt Lake City, which trains individuals to use weapons to defend trans rights, deleted its account the day Charlie Kirk was killed. pic.twitter.com/eRTnJ5kIpD — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 14, 2025

Their mostly unused Facebook page still has some violent, anti-Christ posts. They are communists.

Young America’s Foundation, which originally reported on the event, noted the poster promotes dangerous gun ownership.

YAF editor Nick Baker wrote:

Young America’s Foundation unequivocally supports the Second Amendment and the responsibility its privileges demand. In the case of the “Armed Queers,” however, the responsibility factor appears to be severely lacking.

The flyer used to promote the militia’s event, depicting an individual holding a firearm with her finger on the trigger, is in direct violation of one of the universal rules of gun safety: “Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.” This blatant disregard for a fundamental principle of firearm safety raises concerns about the group’s approach to responsible gun ownership.