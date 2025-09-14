There are vigils for Charlie Kirk from Texas to Australia. Even in Portland, people had a lot of nice things to say about Charlie Kirk. Instead of riots that the left chooses, we see people honoring his life and his contributions.

Oh my God. If this is Canada, imagine what the United States is feeling. This brings tears to my eyes, knowing the vast silent majority is silent no more. And knowing our friends in Canada stand with us. God bless you, Morgan Wallen. https://t.co/Xv83BNTUiR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 14, 2025

NOW: The New York Jets are being praised nationwide for having perhaps the most touching Charlie Kirk tribute of all of the sports teams, showing video of Charlie, Erika Kirk and their young children on the big screen. Patriots are uniting en masse. pic.twitter.com/EpVmbqUnVJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2025

Thank you to the @Cubs for honoring Charlie Kirk. As a Chicago boy, he was a lifelong Cubs fan. Just a few weeks ago, he got to walk the field and shake the hands of some of the players after a 4-3 win for his hometown team. pic.twitter.com/pN8Ew0w7vU — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 12, 2025

Large turnout at the vigil honoring Charlie Kirk in Arlington Heights, IL. Charlie was born and raised in Arlington Heights and nearby Prospect Heights.@theblaze pic.twitter.com/94BI97KZwA — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 14, 2025

HOLY CRAP! Even the DALLAS COWBOYS just honored Charlie Kirk on their big screen, holding a moment of silence Afterward, the crowd broke out in cheers and applause! Absolutely NOBODY knew how loved Charlie loved until he was gone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LtbK3SXKoI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025

In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, a fearless patriot & man of unwavering faith who dedicated his life to America. “It’s bigger than you, I want you to remember that… It’s bigger than me – you are here to make somebody else’s life better, the pursuit of liberty & freedom.”❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Xrf5dcFlP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 12, 2025

The German media hated him. The German people love and honor him. R.I.P. Charlie Kirk, from Germany https://t.co/SWD4nzH6QJ pic.twitter.com/ZntpfbCgSr — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) September 12, 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers held a helicopter flyover with American flags at half-staff in honor of Charlie Kirk.

pic.twitter.com/MeeuzXJ6xq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 14, 2025

Last night was one of the proudest moments of my political life!!! 5,000 patriots in our small corner of the world on Long Island Lit up the sky To honor the life of Charlie Kirk Rest easy brother… we got this pic.twitter.com/qHIsymiJbS — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 14, 2025

Vigil for Charlie Kirk. Sydney, Australia. His impact extended to the opposite side of the planet. pic.twitter.com/7WfgSwxsxm — The Other Paul (@TheOtherPaul2) September 12, 2025

MADRID HOLDS VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK Dozens lit candles outside the U.S. Embassy, calling him a hero for truth. From Texas to Spain → the movement’s gone global. ️pic.twitter.com/3aiqXrLJrA — TruthUnfiltered (@Truth_Unfiltere) September 12, 2025