There Is “Something in the Water,” Transforming America’s Children

Are we living in a malignant culture that made the assassination of Charlie Kirk inevitable?

Journalist Michael Shellenberger wrote that the share of college students who say “Using violence to stop a campus speech” is acceptable rose from under 20% to 34% between 2020-2025. Students “furthest to the left have been the most accepting of violence for as long as we’ve asked the question.” Time to de-radicalize schools, he wrote.

The anti-civilization narrative is programming our children. It’s like a cult.

It's time to confront the reality that programming children with anti-human, anti-American, and anti-civilization ideologies is increasing the prevalence of traits characteristic of anti-social personality disorder, e.g., lack of empathy, aggression, and impulsivity. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 13, 2025

Is there a planned effort to encourage our most vulnerable? Something is happening and it’s very dangerous. What is behind the sudden rush to transition large numbers of minors, and programming them in elementary school, a clearly immoral action?