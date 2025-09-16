Armed Queers Under Investigation for Foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk’s Murder

According to Data Republican, Armed Queers SLC is under investigation for possible foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Their leader, Ermiya Fanaeian, was recognized by a State Dept–affiliated NGO, Utah Global Diplomacy, as a recipient of the “7 for 17” Award for advancing the UN’s 17 Goals Utah Global Diplomacy has since scrubbed Fanaeian’s presence from their website. This was unknown when this purge happened.

Armed Queers SLC co-hosted educational workshops with Elm Fork branch of the John Brown Gun Club, the trans antifa perpetuators behind the July 4 Alvarado ICE facility shooting. Ermiya Fanaeian appears to have promoted these on her private Instagram.

Data obtained a now-deleted video.

The 2025 May Day trip of SLC Armed Queers to Cuba said, “Well, if we’re terrorists, we’re proud to be terrorists,” writes Data.

In it, Ermiya Fanaeian and an unidentified man named Connor talk openly about:

Palestinian students at Cuba’s ELAM “studying revolution” alongside medicine.

Brigadistas from around the world being brought for “revolutionary orientation.”

They explain how every aspect of Cuban society is dedicated to training “organizers” and are open about the terrorist label to the point they lament US institutions do not allow them to “to speak in such a way.”

The trip was run through the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), linked to the Cuban state, with has U.S. NGOs as members, many of whom are linked to Neville Singham NGOs.

SLC Armed Queers is currently under federal investigation for advanced knowledge of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

And remember: Fanaeian was honored by Utah Global Diplomacy, a State Dept–connected NGO.

These are the people who are handpicked to run our state department.

