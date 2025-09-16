Half of Left-Wing Americans Justify Killing Trump and Musk

Democrats have allowed Democrat Socialists, who are communists, to run candidates in their party. They are running these hardcore communists throughout the country with Zohran Mamdani in New York City as the most visible. The party has fully transformed.

Democrats have embraced and absorbed the oddest, and most criminal members of society and they are becoming militant. The most bizarre corners of the Left are controlling the party. They are sick and deranged.

Justifying Murder for Differing Political Opinions

A recent study from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers found that “over half of those who self-identified as left of center (55.2%) reported that if someone murdered Donald Trump, they would be at least somewhat justified.”

Nearly 49% of “left-of-center” respondents felt the same for Elon Musk, and 58% felt that destroying Tesla dealerships is “partially acceptable.”

The study also found that “Left-Wing Authoritarianism, usage of BlueSky, and support for Luigi Mangione are strongly associated with justification of different acts of violence against Tesla, Trump, and Musk.”

Details

BlueSky has become the far-left alternative to X and includes those who couldn’t stand even seeing comments from the right.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey created Bluesky in 2019 but stepped away from Bluesky’s board early in 2024 because he disagreed with Bluesky’s direction. Today, Bluesky is owned by Jay Graber and other employees. It’s a leftist outlet.

The survey polled 1264 U.S. residents, “balanced to reflect Census data on race/ethnicity, gender, age, and education.” Straight Arrow News (Center bias) described the NCRI as “a nonpartisan organization that tracks online extremist hate.”

It didn’t appear to be covered from the left. Straight Arrow News is a center-rated site that covered it. The right covered it.

NCRI and partners in nonpartisan. They report on hostile ideologies to promote honest discussion on deception and hate, especially online.

Irreconcilable Differences

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t think there is any way to work with this Democrat Party. Their violent reaction to the death of a really nice guy might be telling us all we need to know.