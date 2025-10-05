Armed Woman Rams ICE Officers in Chicago

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a woman who doxed federal agents last week, rammed a vehicle into federal law enforcement in Chicago. She was armed with a rifle and the incident occurred while the agents were boxed in by 10 cars.

According to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, “This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars.

“Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.”

“The armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’ Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack.

Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene.”

This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars. Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 4, 2025

Angry crowds have been following and chasing ICE through Chicago. It seems like a tactic that’s worked for protesters — I saw about two dozen people get this ICE truck to speed away in Humboldt Park yesterday. It had been parked outside a daycare, then a plant store. https://t.co/NWW69MteTu pic.twitter.com/yIpkQ4nYsK — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) October 4, 2025

Apple finally removed the ICE app that tracks agents so they can be hunted down and assaulted. It took Apple months to do it, and only under pressure.

BREAKING: Following pressure from the DOJ, Apple just DROPPED the ICEBlock app which was being used by leftists to dox and obstruct ICE- Fox Protect ICE at all costs! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

Illinois Gov. Pritzker wants to foment violence and hate toward ICE.

Pritzker: “These republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

His army: “Don’t let ICE have a moment of peace.” Totally normal. Not incitement. Just ✨“activism.”✨ And don’t worry—these insurrectionists won’t be banned from state jobs.

They riot for the right king. All hail… pic.twitter.com/ZeKY1g4UFm — Jen (@IlliniJen) June 10, 2025

Mayor Brandon Johnson is also inciting violence and hate with his nonsensical rants.