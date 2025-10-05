Portland Judge Halts Trump’s Deploying of Troops as Antifa Riots

A US District Court judge on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the Trump administration from federalizing 200 national guardsmen in Portland to protect federal property and employees.

She made this decision as Antifa reacts violently outside an ICE facility.

A lawsuit brought by the state of Oregon and the city of Portland claimed the deployment was unlawful, exceeding the president’s statutory and constitutional authority.

President Trump has already won this case in California.

Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, recommended by the Federalist Society, granted the TRO.

President Trump issued the memo authorizing the federalization of National Guard troops in June to protect federal employees and facilities. There was a great deal of violence and locals did nothing.

The state claimed that by late summer protests were small and largely peaceful. Judging from the videos journalist Katis Daviscourt had of their behavior, it was hardly largely peaceful.

On September 27, Trump announced on TruthSocial that the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, would deploy troops to “war ravaged Portland” to protect against “Antifa and other terrorists.” He also authorized “full force if necessary.”

The following day, Hegseth ordered the federalization of 200 Oregon National Guard members.

Despite increasing violence and numerous arrests, the state of Oregon and the city of Portland filed suit. They continued to argue that the deployment was “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

Judge Immergut found that there were no exceptional circumstances and local and federal law enforcement were capable of maintaining order and that Trump acted outside statutory limits.

She also claimed the order violated the 10th amendment by infringing on Oregon’s sovereign right to control its own National Guard. The judge indicated there’d be irreparable harm by diverting Oregon’s troops.

As usual, the ACLU was involved in this case.

In a recent interview, an ICE agent told Katie Daviscourt that they have to watch people being accosted and attacked by Antifa and can never do a thing because it’s outside their jurisdiction. The local police do nothing.

It gets worse. The lawsuit filing included a very disturbing email from Portland Police Sergeant Andrew Braun (badge #56961). He blamed the victims for being attacked.

He falsely labels Daviscourt and Chelly Boufferache as “counter-protesters” and accuses them of trespassing on federal property. In reality, these journalists stay near or on federal property because when they’re on public streets in Portland, the Portland Police will not bother to investigate if they are assaulted or robbed.

Those are Antifa talking points.

Is Portland hiring and promoting Antifa in their police force? The Department of Justice will conduct a full investigation into the Portland Police.

Wow. In Oregon’s emergency lawsuit to prevent the President from sending troops to protect federal property, a disturbing email from @PortlandPolice Sergeant Andrew Braun (badge #56961) was included. In it, Braun blames the victims of Antifa violence for their own assaults and… pic.twitter.com/yhM73KrX0z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2025

It is very frustrating watching these judges delay the inevitable without a case.

The domestic terrorists are emboldened.

: Federal agents protecting ICE facility in Portland, Oregon use tear gas to repel anti-ICE crowd blocking the facility’s driveway. Agents shot pepper balls at Antifa throwing tear gas canisters back and rushed into the crowd to make arrests.

pic.twitter.com/SWxIxDhvMx — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 4, 2025