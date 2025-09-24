Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Gov. Pritzker for Incitement

Illinois State Rep Chris Miller filed articles of impeachment against Governor JB Pritzker. Miller alleged that Pritzker’s rhetoric has incited division.

Republicans argue that Pritzker is guilty of misconduct while Pritzker somehow feels he can say he has been promoting peaceful civic engagement.

The filing initiated the impeachment process in the Illinois House to determine whether the Governor’s remarks warrant formal accountability.

Miller stated that Pritzker has failed to uphold the oath of protecting the Illinois Constitution and has failed to protect the citizens of Illinois. They focused on his remarks during the state of the state address, the Human Rights Campaign, and an event in Manchester NH.

Miller said “a lot of this is driven by people who become lost and isolated, find their way to the Internet, already angry, depressed, and looking to lash out, and at the back end of that decide, well what were they going to lash out about?”

The document cites Pritzker’s references to Nazi Germany and harsh political language which Miller argued may constitute incitement.

Pritzker stated on one occasion, “The authoritarian playbook is laid bare here: They point to a group of people who don’t look like you and tell you to blame them for your problems. If you think I’m overreacting and sounding the alarm too soon, consider this: It took the Nazis one month, three weeks, two days, eight hours and 40 minutes to dismantle a constitutional republic.”

Pritzker also wrote, “Bullies respond to one thing, and one thing only, a punch in the face.” He added, “And I won’t continue to advocate that we wage a conventional political fight when what we really need is to become street fighters.”

Pritzker later said, “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption, but I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

Republican critics, including State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R), argue Pritzker’s rhetoric has escalated tensions. Pritzker argued that he supports protest, voting, and debate.

Niemerg said, “When you compare Republicans to Nazis, to the fascist movement in the 1930s and Adolf Hitler, that is tantamount to the same thing.” he added, “It’s very clear he compared Republicans like myself to Nazi Germany, to fascism.”

Pritzker wrote, “That’s not what I called them. We can be critical of one another, belong to different political parties, and have different views, and behave in a peaceful manner. I’ve always advocated you should speak out, use your megaphones and microphones, go to the ballot box. Those are ways we act in political life in the United States.”

When are we going to have accountability from these Democrat politicians stirring up hate and inciting the most troubled people among us?

Here’s Pritzker stirring up hate and insurrections:

Pritzker: “These republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

His army: “Don’t let ICE have a moment of peace.” Totally normal. Not incitement. Just ✨“activism.”✨ And don’t worry—these insurrectionists won’t be banned from state jobs.

