Ursula von der Leyen & the EU Decide on a Two-State Solution

Ursula von der Leyen is charting a course to reward Hamas and give them their own State with EU guarantees and financing. Gaza is already a separate Palestinian state and it didn’t work. The Palestinian Authority is behind these terrorists and she is going to reward them with Gaza.

“When the night is darkest, we must hold fast to our compass, and our compass is the two state solution. since the beginning of this war, Europe has been the lifeline of the Palestinian Authority, but we must all do more. And this is why we will set up a Palestine donor group.”

How does she plan to get rid of Hamas I’d like to know. The truth is she doesn’t

“We Europeans will set up a dedicated instrument for Gaza’s reconstruction, the only realistic peace plan is based on two states with a secure Israel, a viable Palestinian state, and the scourge of Hamas removed.”

That isn’t what they are doing though, is it?

She speaks with forked tongue.