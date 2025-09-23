President Trump Changes His View on Ukraine War

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.

At the time, he was meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump said today that Ukraine should go on the offensive against Russia and reclaim all occupied territories.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president said that it is “very much an option” for Ukraine to drive Russian forces out and restore its borders.

“Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win,” Trump wrote. “This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’”

“This is the time for Ukraine to act,” Trump wrote, adding that he wishes both countries well, and that the United States would continue to supply weapons to NATO “for NATO to do what they want with them.”