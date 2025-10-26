GOP Moves to Revoke Zohran Mamdani’s Citizenship

Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani boasted he was a “proud democratic socialist” Sunday as he arrogantly dismissed congressional Republicans’ threats to revoke his citizenship over his naturalization paperwork.

Mamdani, 34, denied being a communist after opponents claimed he lied by not disclosing on his 2018 citizenship forms that he was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Citizenship should mean something, and Zohran is a communist no matter what he calls himself.

Mamdani and the DSA lie about what they are:

“No matter how many times these Republican Congress members or the president of this country calls me a communist, it doesn’t make it true.” Mamdani told The Post Sunday, adding it was “telling” that DC Republicans were more concerned about deporting him than ending the ongoing government shutdown.

“I’m proud to be a democratic socialist,” he added.

Democrat Socialists are to the left of the Communist Party USA.

The Republicans have claimed the DSA is a communist organization, and that Mamdani’s membership could have disqualified him from citizenship — citing congressional rules that categorize communism as part of a totalitarian umbrella and can disqualify followers from becoming US citizens.

They aren’t wrong, but their lies about what they are would probably hold and the GOP would lose, regardless of the evidence.

House Republicans are pushing for the denaturalization of Zohran Mamdani and (Rep) Andy Ogles is leading the charge He sent a letter to @AGPamBondi stating Mamdani procured citizenship after misrepresentation or concealment of material support for terrorism This should happen

By nature of the Democrat Socialist tenets, it, of necessity, abolishes the Constitution and with it, our Bill of Rights. It’s communism, not socialism, not that socialism ever worked anywhere in the world. Read their tenets on their website and decide for yourself.

Universal healthcare with no premiums, co-pays or deductibles, and guarantees gender affirming care. We can’t afford it so everyone who is productive will have to sacrifice their hard-earned funds.

They want to end the war on drugs. No one should ever be arrested for drugs, including dealers. Excessive use of drugs is just an illness to DSA.

Fight mass incarceration, and police brutality. Abolish mandatory minimums, cash bail, and demilitarize police departments. Let them all out.

College for all, free college for everyone.

Expensive paid family leave for all workers and free public universal childcare and pre-K. By the way, we’re 38 trillion in debt and rising.

A 32 hour work week. We’re going to work a lot less.

DSA is going to tax the rich until they run out of money. Then they will come for the rest of us.

Unions will take over all of these companies.

The Green New Deal scam will be put into full effect.

They will free Palestine and imprison the rest of us.