The Refugee Resettlement Scheme Changing America Forever

The Story

For forty years federal taxpayers funded so-called charities, religious NGOs, and political operatives who have been transforming states, especially red states, through a refugee resettlement program. It was designed in Washington D.C. and the UN runs it.

It has forever changed the demographics, culture, and political future of the Unites States.

The people being brought in are largely from Islamist countries. They believe in Hijrah, migration as a form of expansion to transform society. They migrate to non-Muslim lands and when numbers grow, they reshape society.

How the Scheme Works

1. The UN picks the refugees

There is little information in the Islamic countries and no way to truly vet them.

Federal contractors get paid by the head.

They aren’t volunteers.

They target red states.

Costs are lower in red states and they can more easily and quickly benefit from changing the culture and politics.

Locals pay for everything.

Contractors get the profits. Taxes pay for housing, welfare, interpreters, and forever benefits for the new arrivals.

I have been writing about this since 2011 when we started Independent Sentinel. I used to write back-and-forth with Ann Corcoran but didn’t have much time to pursue this further.

Amy Pope

Meet Amy Pope, the most powerful globalist you’ve never heard of. She is the UN’s migration chief, working hand-in-hand with Pope Leo XIV to erase borders and dismantle Christian civilization under the banner of “compassion.”

Her resume:

Former Obama–Biden insider

Deputy Homeland Security Advisor under Obama

Architect of the “Countering Violent Extremism” program that erased Islam and jihad from FBI training

Creator of Obama’s #RefugeesWelcome campaign

Launched days after the Paris terror attacks to shame Americans into silence

Her current role

Director General of the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) – 17,000-person bureaucracy, $2.5 billion budget, 67 % funded by U.S. taxpayers

Moves populations across the West while calling it “humanitarian aid”

She works with

Pope Leo XIV who thinks mass migration is a “new missionary age.” He has turned open borders into a moral virtue.

GWL Voices, Davos, and NGO networks packaging globalism as “progress”

Tax-funded “religious charities” seeding UN-selected refugees into U.S. towns without consent.

This is the decline of Christian Western Civilization in a nutshell and we are paying for it.

