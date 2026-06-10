Hamawy Supporters Yell “Allahu Akbar” After He Wins the Primary

Al-Qaeda-tied candidate Adam Hamawy won the primary in New Jersey’s 12th district. He celebrated by shouting the takbir, encouraging his followers to shout “Allahu Akbar” three times, which they gladly did. It was the war cry of Muslim armies as they raided and brutally conquered lands to expand Islamic rule. They decimated the world, screaming out those words.

Hamaway is credibly believed to have ties to al-Qaeda.

It’s unnerving, especially only 25 years after 9/11. Vote Republican!

Adam Hamawy celebrated his Democratic primary victory by shouting the takbir, “Allahu Akbar,” three times. For centuries, “Allahu Akbar” was the cry of Muslim armies as they raided, conquered, and expanded Islamic rule. It echoed across battlefields from the Middle East to North… — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) June 3, 2026

He is a radical with ties to al-Qaeda.

He volunteered for about 5 weeks in 1994 with the Benevolence International Foundation (BIF) in Bosnia, delivering medical supplies. BIF was later designated as an Al-Qaeda financing and support network.

Years later, the 9/11 Commission Report called the foundation’s operation in Bosnia part of an “impressive array of offices [that] covertly provided financial and other support for terrorist activities” that Osama bin Laden relied on in the 1990s.

Agents later found a photo of bin Laden, documents about the terror group’s operations, weapons, letters from the terror group’s leaders, and more during the raid. Jewish Insider first reported on Hamawy’s history with the foundation.

Dr. Hamawy is not believable here…

Hamawy once spent a month at a hospital in Gaza, which he insisted was “completely benign,” months before the Israelis found a tunnel system leading to a Hamas leader. Hamawy was tied to the Blind Sheik as a friend, translator, and defender in court. He lied to the court to help the Blind Sheik, who also said the U.S. deserved 9/11.

Hamawy, an Egyptian-born former combat surgeon, volunteered at Gaza’s European Hospital in May 2024 for several weeks and later publicly fended off accusations that Hamas was operating there.

“In my three weeks at the European Hospital, I did not see a single weapon. Not one rifle; not one pistol; not one grenade launcher. This was a completely benign civilian hospital with no tunnels underneath it,” he told Jacobin Magazine months later in August 2024.

But about a year after his volunteer work at the facility, Israel took down notorious Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, who was a mastermind of the bloody Oct. 7, 2023, attack. He was also the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the notorious leader of Hamas at the time of the attack.

Other top, now deceased Hamas leaders worked out of there, such as the terror group’s Rafah Brigade commander, Mohammad Shabana, and South Khan Younis Battalion commander Mahdi Quara, according to the Times of Israel.

Democrats will let anyone run under their party’s banner. They hate us.

Before that history was unearthed, it was also known that Hamawy had ties to late al-Qaeda mastermind Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, also known as “The Blind Sheik.”

Hamawy first met Abdel-Rahman and embarked on a road trip for a conference to Detroit, where “the Blind Sheik” allegedly mused about “conquering the land of the infidels,” per a court transcript. He testified on Abdel-Rahman’s behalf and claimed the remarks were taken out of context.

The candidate is so far left, he’d make a communist blush, and that is all that matters to Democrats, clearly. Communists will give them power so they have absorbed them into the party. Liberalism is dead.

Hamawy likes this terrorist:

Don’t fall for this.