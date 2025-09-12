Assassin Tyler Robinson Was Not Trans

Tyler Robinson was arrested in St. George, Utah for the murder of Charlie Kirk. St. George is about 250 miles from Utah Valley University in Orem where Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Early reports said he had transgender and anti-fascist slogans on his cartridges. That wasn’t accurate.

Robinson is said to have confessed the killing to his father. The alleged killer engraved some of the ammunition with slogans suggesting he thought he was killing a fascist.

The Wall Street Journal ran with a story they picked up from an ATF bulletin about the killer writing transgender slogans on his ammo. They had to walk that back last night because they didn’t do due diligence.

The note that appeared on their revised article reads:

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article detailed how an internal law enforcement bulletin said that ammunition recovered following the Charlie Kirk shooting was engraved with expressions of “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.” Justice Department officials later urged caution about the bulletin by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, saying it may not accurately reflect the messages on the ammunition, and the article was updated Thursday to reflect that. This editor’s note was appended on Friday, Sept. 12, after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the engravings included one that said “Hey fascist!” along with other messages and symbols. He gave no indication that the ammunition included any transgender references.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox contradicted the paper’s reporting in a Friday morning press conference.

The WSJ article was headlined, “Ammunition in Kirk Shooting Engraved With Transgender, Antifascist Ideology: Sources.”

“Investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology inside the rifle that authorities believe was used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, according to an internal law-enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the investigation,” two Wall Street Journal reporters who shared a byline on the story wrote.

It was incorrect.

By late Thursday, the Journal updated its headline to read, “Early Bulletin Said Ammunition in Kirk Shooting Engraved With Transgender, Antifascist Ideology; Some Sources Urge Caution.”

They misunderstood the inscriptions.

The inscriptions were: “Hey fascist catch!” with arrows, the anti-fascist song lyric “Bella Ciao,” which has become popular with the US and Italian left. Other slogans, “If you read this, U are gay LMAO,” and the internet meme phrase “notices bulge, OwO what’s this?”

The latter was misinterpreted as an LGBT reference but it’s used all the time and has gone mainstream.

It would be enlightening I’m sure to see his social media but that has been taken down.

The killer wasn’t registered in a political party and hadn’t voted in the last two elections. He sounded very immature, hated Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk, and appears to have let leftist lies engulf him. He chose evil. Now his life is essentially over. He won’t do well in prison and faces the prospect of a death penalty.

Allegedly, Robinson preferred to kill himself over turning himself in.

After confessing that he killed Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson told his father that he’d rather commit suicide than turn himself in. But his Dad persuaded him to talk to a youth pastor, who convinced him not to kill himself. After that, they turned Robinson over to authorities. pic.twitter.com/96WiWHnjfj — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 12, 2025

Tyler admitted he hid the rifle in his pants leg.

Here is the arrest affidavit on Tyler Robinson Evidently he concealed the rifle in his pants leg and appeared to walk with a limp while doing so I still want to know what he was doing in the days and weeks prior It seems he may have become radicalized on Discord pic.twitter.com/4boY0p7lo3 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 12, 2025

Dad is not a sheriff: