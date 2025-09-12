Legacy Media Refutes an FDA Report Not Even Released Yet

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials plan to present data that they claim links the Covid vaccine to 25 deaths in children. Legacy media is presenting this as a case of them using an analysis of data from the vaccine adverse event reporting system or VAERS. That is according to anonymous sources familiar with the plan.

The unnamed sources said the agency is misusing the database which allows anyone – doctors, patients, caregivers – to submit reports to VAERS about adverse effects.

The Washington Post reported that FDA commissioner Marty Makary’s special advisor Doctor Tracy Beth Hoeg will present the findings. She is a sports medicine doctor, which NBC suggests is not adequate to the task.

The reports don’t say if they only relied on VAERS, except for WaPo mentioning their analysis of autopsy results. Mostly WaPo and NBC pushed for the vaccine and Big Pharma, but maybe they’re right. We will have to see, but they sure jumped on this.

The media is taking all from anonymous sources and they could be deliberately flooding them media with fake news to get the narrative in place. The media is constantly attacking anything that negatively impacts that vaccine. However, you never know when they are telling the truth. So, just beware.