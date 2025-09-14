Formal Probe Into Leftist Groups for Prior Knowledge of Kirk’s Murder

The FBI has opened an investigation into left-wing groups in Utah. They want to know if any had knowledge of the assassination of Charlie Kirk beforehand or after. That is according to a report from Axios.

Axios reports that authorities are investigating whether Tyler Robinson, who reportedly told his father he killed Charlie Kirk, believed Kirk’s views on gender identity were “hateful” to people like Robinson’s allegedly transgender roommate. This came from six sources familiar with the case tell Axios. Six sources told Axios they believe The roommate, Lance Twiggs, was Tyler’s “transgender partner.”

It speaks to motive.

A family member had a discussion with Tyler at dinner before the murder and Tyler was accused of being “hateful” and “spreading hate.”

The Story

Each of the six sources familiar with the investigation told Axios that investigators believe Robinson had a romantic relationship with his roommate.

Axios’ sources said investigators initially wanted the information about the roommate’s gender identity kept quiet because that person is being “extremely cooperative” with authorities.

The roommate was “aghast” at the slaying when speaking to investigators and shared electronic messages sent by Robinson, one of the sources said.

“That’s what happened? Oh my God, no,” the roommate said, according to the source. “Here are all the messages.”

The messages informed the roommate that a rifle at a drop point was wrapped in a towel and had to be retrieved.

Federal and state law enforcement officials also are examining leftist groups in Utah to see whether they had knowledge of the alleged shooter’s plans beforehand, or if they lent material support to him afterward.

One of those groups eliminated its social media profile after the shooting, Axios has learned.

At least some innocent communications were possibly on the Discord platform. It’s not clear what or how many. Discord has deleted them.

LGBTQ activists have criticized media outlets for, they say, erroneously reporting in the hours after the shooting that a bullet casing from the scene included a message related to transgender people.

Mr. Kirk was an outspoken opponent of gender-affirming surgeries for minors and transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

“It’s pretty clear that Robinson’s roommate Lance Twiggs knew a lot and didn’t say anything after the killing, so they’re a person of interest officially and are cooperating,” a second official said. “We want to keep it that way.”

“What we want to know is if anyone else had knowledge [of the shooting], before or after,” that source said.

A family member, who didn’t have knowledge of Twiggs gender, said it wouldn’t surprise her, and added that he was hostile to anyone supporting conservative or Christian values. The member confirmed Robinson and Twiggs lived together.