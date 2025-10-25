Attack on Personnel at the Coast Guard Base in Alameda

Far-left radicals protested earlier on Thursday at the Alameda Coast Guard base. The media claims it was a mostly peaceful immigration protest, but it was an illegal immigration protest, and not always peaceful. Later that same day, the White House announced they would not launch an immigration surge to San Francisco after Tech CEOs and politicians convinced the President that San Francisco was working hard to reduce crime.

Late in the evening, a potential terrorist in a U-Haul van tried to ram into the Coast Guard base. Coast Guard personnel issued commands for the driver to stop. Instead, he accelerated the van backwards at high speed, aiming for them. The Coast Guard shot at the vehicle, wounding the driver, and injuring a bystander.

Allegedly, the driver wasn’t at the protest according to KTUV Fox. At the time of the shooting, most protesters had left.

It was played down in mainstream media or ignored.

Homeland Security Report

At approximately 10:00 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to weaponize the vehicle to ram into Coast Guard Base Alameda.

@USCG personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse — suddenly accelerating backwards at a high rate of speed directly toward them.

When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of defensive live fire.

No Coast Guard personnel were injured during the incident. Two civilians were injured and are expected to survive.

The truck driver was wounded in the stomach and is being held for mental health evaluation. A bystander was struck by a fragment, treated at a local hospital, and released. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency for this investigation, and we are coordinating with our law enforcement partners.

It certainly seemed to be a serious attack.

There had been some tense moments early Thursday morning during the protest. The mostly peaceful radicals surrounded a Border Patrol truck, and authorities were forced to deploy tear gas into the crowd, where two people claimed injury and a judge is concerned about the tear gas.

When President Trump called off the surge of agents to San Francisco, the potentially violent protest became more subdued.

KTUV Fox were at the scene and covered the shooting. Their description was similar.

You might find that this was a deliberate terror attack to put our Coast Guard in a state of fear. If so, the Left is getting more dangerous.